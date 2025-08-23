NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Full Coke Zero Sugar 400 results

Entering the 26th and final race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season at Daytona International Speedway, 14 of 16 playoff spots have been locked up, all by drivers who have found victory lane at some point from when the season began at Daytona up until this past weekend at Richmond Raceway.

The two drivers in the provisional playoff spots on points, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, are both slated to make the playoffs as long as another new winner doesn't emerge (unless it's Reddick or Bowman, in which case both would get in) in Saturday's 160-lap Coke Zero Sugar 400 around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

If a new winner emerges, then the higher of Reddick and Bowman in the point standings would get in. Reddick entered the race sitting 29 points ahead of Bowman.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Saturday night's race by way of the qualifying metric (found here), as Friday's qualifying session was canceled due to weather, and Bowman joined him on the front row at the start. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Coke Zero Sugar 400 race updates from Daytona.

NASCAR at Daytona: Stage 1 results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Daytona: Stage 2 results

1st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Daytona: Full Coke Zero Sugar 400 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

16th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

19th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

21st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

22nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

28th - Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

29th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

30th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - B.J McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

38th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

39th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

40th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

