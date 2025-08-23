NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Full Coke Zero Sugar 400 results

Entering the 26th and final race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season at Daytona International Speedway, 14 of 16 playoff spots have been locked up, all by drivers who have found victory lane at some point from when the season began at Daytona up until this past weekend at Richmond Raceway.
The two drivers in the provisional playoff spots on points, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, are both slated to make the playoffs as long as another new winner doesn't emerge (unless it's Reddick or Bowman, in which case both would get in) in Saturday's 160-lap Coke Zero Sugar 400 around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.
If a new winner emerges, then the higher of Reddick and Bowman in the point standings would get in. Reddick entered the race sitting 29 points ahead of Bowman.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Saturday night's race by way of the qualifying metric (found here), as Friday's qualifying session was canceled due to weather, and Bowman joined him on the front row at the start. A full starting lineup can be found here.
NASCAR at Daytona: Stage 1 results
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
NASCAR at Daytona: Stage 2 results
1st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR at Daytona: Full Coke Zero Sugar 400 results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
16th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
17th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
19th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
21st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
22nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
28th - Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
29th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
30th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - B.J McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
38th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
39th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
40th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
