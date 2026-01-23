NASCAR Cup Series driver to miss the 2026 Daytona 500

It has been a significant week thus far in terms of confirmed entries for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, and those confirmations have guaranteed one thing: not everybody on the entry list will compete in the 68th running of the "Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway.

The 36 chartered entries, which are all set to be driven by full-time drivers throughout the 36-race season, are all locked into the race. And yes, this list includes the three full-time 23XI Racing entries as well as the three full-time Front Row Motorsports entries, after their 14-month lawsuit against NASCAR was finally settled over the offseason.

Though the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, which is set to be driven by team owner Jimmie Johnson, is not a chartered car, it is effectively set to be treated like one in terms of having a guaranteed starting spot for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked oval in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Johnson has been granted the Open Exemption Provisional, meaning that while the No. 84 car remains an open entry, it is the 37th car locked into the race and is ineligible to take any of the four spots that are designed for the open cars.

Daytona 500 DNQ guaranteed after entry list confirmations

Thus, two open spots are still set to be awarded based on qualifying speeds in the single-car qualifying session, and two more are still set to be awarded based on results of the two America 250 Florida Duel races.

Eight drivers are expected to be battling for those four spots in the field of 41. Confirmed entries include Chandler Smith's No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford, Justin Allgaier's No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Anthony Alfredo's No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, Casey Mears' No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, and Corey LaJoie's No. 99 RFK Racing Ford.

The No. 36 car, the No. 62 car, and the No. 99 car were just added earlier this week. But even with just these three and the other two, one would be guaranteed to miss the race.

With NY Racing Team still expected to add the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, 23XI Racing still expected to add the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim, and Live Fast Motorsports still expected to add the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod, there will likely be four drivers who miss the race entirely.

Regarding entries that have been ruled out, Trackhouse Racing won't field a fourth car, Richard Childress Racing won't field a third, and Rick Ware Racing won't field a second. Tricon Garage also won't be back for their second Daytona 500 this year, and Team AmeriVet won't make their first attempt since 2023 either.

Single-car qualifying and the two Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, February 11 (8:15 p.m. ET) and Thursday, February 12 (7:00 p.m. ET), respectively. The 68th annual Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!