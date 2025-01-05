NASCAR Cup Series driver replaced without leaving his team
By Asher Fair
Front Row Motorsports finally made the long-rumored confirmation that Zane Smith is set to return to the team with which he won the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series championship in 2025, but at the Cup level.
Bob Jenkins' team have now confirmed full-time drivers for all three of their cars for the 2025 season. The third car is set to be run using a charter the team recently acquired from the now defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.
Smith is set to drive the No. 38 Ford in 2025. Todd Gilliland drove the No. 38 Ford full-time in 2024, and he has been the primary driver of the car since joining the Cup Series in 2022. Though he has been replaced behind the wheel of this car, he is set to remain with Front Row Motorsports.
Prior to Smith's confirmation, it had been announced that Gilliland would be moving from the No. 38 Ford to the No. 34 Ford in 2025.
Michael McDowell, the winner of the 2021 Daytona 500, drove the No. 34 Ford for the team from 2018 to 2024, but he is set to replace Smith behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet at Spire Motorsports this coming season. His impending departure from Front Row Motorsports was announced early in the 2024 season.
The No. 34 Ford is the de facto "lead car" at Front Row Motorsports, and now Gilliland is effectively the team's veteran driver, so his move to that entry was not a complete surprise. Love's Travel Stop is set to continue to serve as a primary partner of the car.
Set to drive the team's third car, which has since been announced as the No. 4 Ford, is ex-Stewart-Haas Racing driver Noah Gragson. The No. 4 had been used by Stewart-Haas Racing, though Gragson used the No. 10 during his lone season with the Gene Haas and Tony Stewart-owned team. Kaulig Racing are set to use the No. 10 instead of the No. 31 in 2025.
The 67th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to open up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 16. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.