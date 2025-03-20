NASCAR Cup Series entry list sees one change at Homestead

After the first NASCAR Cup Series race with only the 36 chartered cars on the entry list since August 2024 took place this past weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, this coming Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set to see the return of a non-chartered (open) entry.

NY Racing Team, which failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet, returned for the following weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

They have not been back since, missing the races at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Phoenix Raceway, and Las Vegas. But they are set to return this weekend.

The No. 44 Chevrolet is the only open car on the entry list for this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval, so like the 36 chartered cars, it is locked into the race.

The inclusion of this car, which is once again set to be driven by Yeley, is the only change to the entry list from this past Sunday's Pennzoil 400.

Here is the full entry list for this weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Homestead

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



22 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



26 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



27 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



30 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



31 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



32 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



34 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



35 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



36 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



37 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

