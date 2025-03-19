NASCAR team misses three races, set for Homestead return

NY Racing Team attempted to qualify for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but they were left on the outside looking in after J.J. Yeley was unable to lock in the No. 44 Chevrolet either via the single-car qualifying session or his Duel at Daytona race.

The team returned for the following weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, when there were fewer than 40 cars on the entry list and therefore Yeley and the No. 44 entry were locked in, officially making the 2025 season Yeley's 21st at the Cup level.

But after Yeley was knocked out of that race, neither he nor the team have been back in the Cup Series since.

That is set to change at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After missing the races at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Phoenix Raceway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NY Racing Team are back on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval.

The team made their first ever start at Homestead last October, also with Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 car, but he did not make it to the end of the race and was scored in 38th place after a crash.

The No. 44 Chevrolet is the only non-chartered (open) car on the entry list for Sunday's 267-lap race, meaning that, like the 36 chartered cars, it is locked into the field.

This past Sunday afternoon's race at Las Vegas was the first race without any open cars on the entry list since the August 2024 race at Michigan International Speedway, ending a Next Gen era record 16-race streak with at least one.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 23. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and be sure to catch all of the action!