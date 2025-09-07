NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway: Full Enjoy Illinois 300 playoff results

After the Cook Out Southern 500 opened up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Darlington Raceway last Sunday night, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is set to play host to the first afternoon playoff race of the year.

Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled to be a 240-lap race around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval, a track that had been in the regular season for three consecutive years after it was first added to the calendar in 2022.

The first three races at Gateway produced three different winners: Team Penske's Joey Logano, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch, and Team Penske's Austin Cindric.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from Gateway.

NASCAR playoff race at Gateway: Stage 1 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR playoff race at Gateway: Stage 2 results

NASCAR playoff race at Gateway: Full Enjoy Illinois 300 results

The third and final race of the opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. USA Network is set to provide live coverage from the "Last Great Colosseum" beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.