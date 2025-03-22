NASCAR Cup Series qualifying updates at Homestead, full starting lineup

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its second consecutive race at a 1.5-mile oval this Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway, though unlike Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which hosted last Sunday's race, Homestead is not a tri-oval.

Homestead has not hosted a regular season race since February 2021. The track which hosted the Championship 4 through 2019 was moved to the regular season in 2020, but it returned to the playoffs in a round of 8 slot in 2022 and remained there through 2024.

Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval, and the starting lineup is to be determined using the new oval qualifying format that NASCAR introduced for 2025.

As fans saw at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas, this single-round format, which no longer features two evenly balanced qualifying groups or row-by-row designations, is much more straightforward than the format which was used when NASCAR made its most recent trip to Homestead in October.

Additionally, the new two-variable metric was used to set the qualifying order, not the old four-variable metric that had been used in past years. The formula is simply based on the car owner's finish in the most recent race (70%) and the car owner's rank in the owner standings (30%).

Each driver is set to make one single-lap attempt in the single-car qualifying session, and those speeds determine the full starting lineup.

NASCAR at Homestead: Qualifying results, full starting lineup

1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

3rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

20th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

32nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

33rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

