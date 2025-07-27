NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 results

Race number 22 of 26 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The crown jewel event is being contested on the oval for the second year in a row after a three-year stint on the track's road course.
In addition to the obvious storylines of drivers either aiming to bolster their playoff seeding or simply get into the 16-driver postseason, either on points or by winning their way in, Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana marks the fifth and final round of the inaugural In-Season Challenge.
It's an unlikely championship matchup between two drivers named Ty who have a combined zero Cup Series wins and who likely need to change that to qualify for this year's playoffs. Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs is the favorite over Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon, who entered the 32-driver tourmanent as the No. 32 seed and has advanced despite posting only a single top 15 finish in the first four rounds.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace started beside him on the front row at the Brickyard. Gibbs qualified fifth, ahead of Dillon in 26th. A full starting lineup is available here.
Follow along with our Brickyard 400 updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Brickyard 400: Stage 1 results
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Brickyard 400: Stage 2 results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Brickyard 400: Full race results at Indianapolis
1st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
21st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24th - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
27th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
30th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
33rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
38th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
39th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
The next race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Iowa Corn 350, which is set to mark the start of NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule and be shown live on USA Network from Iowa Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3.