NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 results

Race number 22 of 26 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The crown jewel event is being contested on the oval for the second year in a row after a three-year stint on the track's road course.

In addition to the obvious storylines of drivers either aiming to bolster their playoff seeding or simply get into the 16-driver postseason, either on points or by winning their way in, Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana marks the fifth and final round of the inaugural In-Season Challenge.

It's an unlikely championship matchup between two drivers named Ty who have a combined zero Cup Series wins and who likely need to change that to qualify for this year's playoffs. Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs is the favorite over Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon, who entered the 32-driver tourmanent as the No. 32 seed and has advanced despite posting only a single top 15 finish in the first four rounds.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace started beside him on the front row at the Brickyard. Gibbs qualified fifth, ahead of Dillon in 26th. A full starting lineup is available here.

Brickyard 400: Stage 1 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Brickyard 400: Stage 2 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



10th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Brickyard 400: Full race results at Indianapolis

1st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

21st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24th - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

27th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

30th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

33rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

39th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The next race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Iowa Corn 350, which is set to mark the start of NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule and be shown live on USA Network from Iowa Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3.