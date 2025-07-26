NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup

After making its return to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule following a three-year road course stint in 2024, the Brickyard 400, still considered by many to be a crown jewel race, is back again in 2025.

Though the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval is a superspeedway, it is not considered a drafting track like Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway are, so the regular intermediate qualifying format is set to be used on Saturday to determine the full 39-car starting lineup for Sunday's 160-lap race.

Each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, and though there are technically still two qualifying groups, all results are combined to set the lineup. There are no longer any row-by-row lane designations based on group, nor is there a second round shootout for the pole position.

Additionally, the qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR came up with before the 2025 season to replace the more complicated four-variable metric which was in place from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

As race number 22 on the 26-race regular season schedule, this weekend's race is one which, despite its crown jewel status, most drivers might consider to be just like any other regular season race.

Most drivers will either be looking to bolster their position in the playoff standings or better position themselves to make the playoffs, either by winning or getting enough points to feel a lot better about themselves with just four regular season races to go after this week. But there's another battle set to go down this weekend.

NASCAR's first annual five-round In-Season Challenge is set to come to a conclusion, and the unlikely championship battle between the two Tys, neither of whom has ever won a Cup race, is set to be a talking point throughout Sunday's race.

The higher finisher of Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, two drivers who are not even currently slated to qualify for the playoffs, is set to be crowned the inaugural tournament champion.

Follow along with our Brickyard 400 qualifying updates from Indianapolis.

NASCAR at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



11th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



13th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



15th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



18th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



19th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



21st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



22nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



24th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



28th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



30th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



32nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



35th - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet



36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



37th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



38th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



39th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This race is the season's final race on TNT Sports before the shift to NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule. All NBC races (NBC and USA Network) can be seen live on FuboTV, so be sure to start a free trial!