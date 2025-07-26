NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup

After making its return to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule following a three-year road course stint in 2024, the Brickyard 400, still considered by many to be a crown jewel race, is back again in 2025.
Though the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval is a superspeedway, it is not considered a drafting track like Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway are, so the regular intermediate qualifying format is set to be used on Saturday to determine the full 39-car starting lineup for Sunday's 160-lap race.
Each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, and though there are technically still two qualifying groups, all results are combined to set the lineup. There are no longer any row-by-row lane designations based on group, nor is there a second round shootout for the pole position.
Additionally, the qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR came up with before the 2025 season to replace the more complicated four-variable metric which was in place from 2020 to 2024.
As race number 22 on the 26-race regular season schedule, this weekend's race is one which, despite its crown jewel status, most drivers might consider to be just like any other regular season race.
Most drivers will either be looking to bolster their position in the playoff standings or better position themselves to make the playoffs, either by winning or getting enough points to feel a lot better about themselves with just four regular season races to go after this week. But there's another battle set to go down this weekend.
NASCAR's first annual five-round In-Season Challenge is set to come to a conclusion, and the unlikely championship battle between the two Tys, neither of whom has ever won a Cup race, is set to be a talking point throughout Sunday's race.
The higher finisher of Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, two drivers who are not even currently slated to qualify for the playoffs, is set to be crowned the inaugural tournament champion.
Follow along with our Brickyard 400 qualifying updates from Indianapolis.
NASCAR at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
11th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
24th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
30th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
38th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This race is the season's final race on TNT Sports before the shift to NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule. All NBC races (NBC and USA Network) can be seen live on FuboTV, so be sure to start a free trial!