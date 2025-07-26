Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup

NASCAR is back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Brickyard 400 is once again set to take place on the oval.
ByAsher Fair|
Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

After making its return to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule following a three-year road course stint in 2024, the Brickyard 400, still considered by many to be a crown jewel race, is back again in 2025.

Though the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval is a superspeedway, it is not considered a drafting track like Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway are, so the regular intermediate qualifying format is set to be used on Saturday to determine the full 39-car starting lineup for Sunday's 160-lap race.

Each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, and though there are technically still two qualifying groups, all results are combined to set the lineup. There are no longer any row-by-row lane designations based on group, nor is there a second round shootout for the pole position.

Additionally, the qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR came up with before the 2025 season to replace the more complicated four-variable metric which was in place from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

As race number 22 on the 26-race regular season schedule, this weekend's race is one which, despite its crown jewel status, most drivers might consider to be just like any other regular season race.

Most drivers will either be looking to bolster their position in the playoff standings or better position themselves to make the playoffs, either by winning or getting enough points to feel a lot better about themselves with just four regular season races to go after this week. But there's another battle set to go down this weekend.

NASCAR's first annual five-round In-Season Challenge is set to come to a conclusion, and the unlikely championship battle between the two Tys, neither of whom has ever won a Cup race, is set to be a talking point throughout Sunday's race.

The higher finisher of Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, two drivers who are not even currently slated to qualify for the playoffs, is set to be crowned the inaugural tournament champion.

Follow along with our Brickyard 400 qualifying updates from Indianapolis.

NASCAR at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

11th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

24th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

30th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

38th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This race is the season's final race on TNT Sports before the shift to NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule. All NBC races (NBC and USA Network) can be seen live on FuboTV, so be sure to start a free trial!

Home/NASCAR Cup Series