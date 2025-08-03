NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa Speedway: Full Iowa Corn 350 results

Iowa Speedway returning to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2025 was a no-brainer after it hosted its first-ever Cup race in 2024, though this year's race leads off the month of August; last year's was contested in mid-June.
Last year's race kicked off NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule. This year's is set to do the same, as NBC's season-ending portion of the schedule was reduced from 20 races to 14 to make was for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, as a part of NASCAR's new seven-year media rights deal.
Ryan Blaney won in 2024 from the front row after winning the first stage. Polesitter Kyle Larson won the second stage but was knocked out of contention in a stage three wreck.
Joe Gibbs Racing' s Chase Briscoe took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our Iowa Corn 350 updates from Iowa Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa: Stage 1 results
1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa: Stage 2 results
1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa: Full Iowa Corn 350 results
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
14th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
23rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
27th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
31st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37th - Joey Gase, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
