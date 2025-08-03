NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa Speedway: Full Iowa Corn 350 results

Iowa Speedway returning to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2025 was a no-brainer after it hosted its first-ever Cup race in 2024, though this year's race leads off the month of August; last year's was contested in mid-June.

Last year's race kicked off NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule. This year's is set to do the same, as NBC's season-ending portion of the schedule was reduced from 20 races to 14 to make was for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, as a part of NASCAR's new seven-year media rights deal.

Ryan Blaney won in 2024 from the front row after winning the first stage. Polesitter Kyle Larson won the second stage but was knocked out of contention in a stage three wreck.

Joe Gibbs Racing' s Chase Briscoe took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Iowa Corn 350 updates from Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa: Stage 1 results

1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa: Stage 2 results

1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



4th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa: Full Iowa Corn 350 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

14th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

20th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

23rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

27th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

31st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37th - Joey Gase, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

