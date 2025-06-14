NASCAR Cup Series at Mexico: Full qualifying order revealed

There were doubts that it would happen, but NASCAR has indeed made it to Mexico for this weekend's festivities at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

For the first time ever, the Cup Series is set to run a race in Mexico, with Sunday's Viva Mexico 250 scheduled to be a 100-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.429-mile (3.909-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico, the venue which also hosts Formula 1's annual Mexico City Grand Prix.

With Sunday's race being a road course race, the traditional road course qualifying format is set to be used in Saturday's qualifying session. Drivers are split up into two groups based on their metric score. The drivers with the higher (worse) scores are in the first group, and the drivers with the lower (better) scores are in the second group.

Note that this metric is the new two-variable formula, not the four-variable formula which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the new metric can be found here.

The groups are timed groups, as this is not a single-car qualifying session like NASCAR runs for oval races. Additionally, drivers can run as many laps as they please within the allotted amount of time.

The results from both groups are simply combined to determine the entire 37-car starting lineup. There is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position like we have seen in past years, and there are no more row-by-row designations depending on group.

Here's a full look at this weekend's qualifying order – more specifically, this weekend's qualifying groups – from south of the border.

NASCAR Cup Series at Mexico: Full qualifying order

Group A

1 - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



2 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



3 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



4 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



7 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



12 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



13 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



14 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



15 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



16 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



17 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



18 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



19 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Group B

20 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



21 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



22 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



23 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



24 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



25 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



26 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



27 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



28 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



29 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



30 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



31 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



32 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



33 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



34 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



35 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



36 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



37 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota*

*Denny Hamlin has been replaced by Ryan Truex, as he has opted to remain in the United States following the birth of his third child.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is scheduled to host the Viva Mexico 250 this Sunday, June 15, with live coverage set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. This race is the penultimate race on Prime's five-race portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast calendar.