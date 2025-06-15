NASCAR Cup Series at Mexico: Full Viva Mexico 250 results

Though there were rumors that the race might not happen and that it would need to be relocated to the Daytona International Speedway road course, the NASCAR Cup Series is indeed in Mexico for the first time ever for Sunday afternoon's Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, best known as the host of Formula 1's annual Mexico City Grand Prix.

Sunday's race is a 100-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.429-mile (3.909-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico, and the starting lineup was determined by a single-group, rain-shortened session held on Saturday.

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position, and RFK Racing's Ryan Preece joined him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

This race is the second road course race of the 2025 season and the first since early March, when the series raced at Circuit of the Americas.

The series is also set to race at Sonoma Raceway, Watkins Glen International, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval later this year. The race in Chicago, Illinois, which is now in its third year, is also a non-oval race, but it is a street race. Prior to 2023, NASCAR had never before raced on city streets.

And prior to this weekend, NASCAR had never raced in Mexico, but now that has officially changed.

Follow along with our Viva Mexico 250 race updates.

NASCAR at Mexico: Stage 1 results

1st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



6th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



9th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR at Mexico: Stage 2 results

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



8th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR at Mexico: Full Viva Mexico 250 race results

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

11th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

14th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

15th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

22nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - Ryan Truex, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

26th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

30th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32nd - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The 17th race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22. This race is the final race of Amazon Prime Video's first ever five-race Cup Series broadcast stint as a part of the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement.