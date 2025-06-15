NASCAR Cup Series at Mexico: Full Viva Mexico 250 results

Though there were rumors that the race might not happen and that it would need to be relocated to the Daytona International Speedway road course, the NASCAR Cup Series is indeed in Mexico for the first time ever for Sunday afternoon's Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, best known as the host of Formula 1's annual Mexico City Grand Prix.
Sunday's race is a 100-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.429-mile (3.909-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico, and the starting lineup was determined by a single-group, rain-shortened session held on Saturday.
Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen took the pole position, and RFK Racing's Ryan Preece joined him on the front row.
This race is the second road course race of the 2025 season and the first since early March, when the series raced at Circuit of the Americas.
The series is also set to race at Sonoma Raceway, Watkins Glen International, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval later this year. The race in Chicago, Illinois, which is now in its third year, is also a non-oval race, but it is a street race. Prior to 2023, NASCAR had never before raced on city streets.
And prior to this weekend, NASCAR had never raced in Mexico, but now that has officially changed.
NASCAR at Mexico: Stage 1 results
1st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR at Mexico: Stage 2 results
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR at Mexico: Full Viva Mexico 250 race results
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
14th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
15th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
17th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
21st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
22nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23rd - Ryan Truex, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
26th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
30th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
The 17th race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22. This race is the final race of Amazon Prime Video's first ever five-race Cup Series broadcast stint as a part of the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement.