NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: 3 lineup changes confirmed

This past Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway featured 39 cars, one shy of the 40 that competed in the previous weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after a total of five driver lineup changes were made from one week to the next.

There were three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee, but none of those three cars are returning for this Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

In fact, Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval is set to be just the second race of the season to feature no open cars.

Only the 36 chartered cars are on the entry list, and all 36 of those cars are driven by their usual full-time drivers, making this just the second race in the entire history of the Cup Series to feature exclusively full-time drivers.

3 lineup changes confirmed for Michigan NASCAR Cup Series race

The three drivers who competed at Nashville but will not compete at Michigan are J.J. Yeley, Chad Finchum, and Corey Heim. Yeley drove the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing Team for the fifth time this year, Finchum drove the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66 for the second time this year, and Heim drove the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing for the second time this year.

Yeley is currently set to return for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 2, though it is expected that he will compete in at least one more race before then.

Finchum does not currently have any other starts lined up for the remainder of the 2025 season, though Josh Bilicki, who has also driven the No. 66 Ford twice so far this season, is set to return for the races at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6 and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27.

Heim is set to return to 23XI Racing, where he serves as a development driver while competing full-time for Toyota's Tricon Garage in the Truck Series, for the Chicago race.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 8 for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.