NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: 5 lineup changes confirmed

The NASCAR Cup Series' annual trip to Nashville Superspeedway is earlier this year than it has been in years past, with the Cracker Barrel 400 scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon to kick off the month of June.

There are 39 cars on the entry list for this 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.146-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, which has been on the schedule since 2021.

Last weekend's Coca-Cola 600 saw a full entry list of 40 cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway, making the crown jewel event the first race with a full field since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February.

But it's not as simple as one car simply being dropped from one week to the next. In total, five changes have been made to the Cup Series driver lineup since the Coca-Cola 600.

5 driver lineup changes made at Nashville

Two cars that ran at Charlotte, the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota and the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, will not run at Nashville. Jimmie Johnson drove the No. 84 Toyota at Charlotte while Connor Zilisch drove the No. 87 Chevrolet.

Two other cars that ran at Charlotte are set to have new drivers at Nashville. Both are non-chartered (open) cars, as the 36 chartered entries are all set to be driven by their usual drivers.

After Derek Kraus made his first start of the year behind the wheel of the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet at Charlotte, J.J. Yeley is set to get back behind the wheel at Nashville.

Additionally, Chad Finchum is set to get back behind the wheel of the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford at Nashville after Josh Bilicki drove it at Charlotte.

The only other change is the addition of the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which is set to be driven by development driver Corey Heim after Heim made his season debut at Kansas Speedway earlier this month and actually scored the team's best finish.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 1.