23XI Racing dropping their highest finishing car from Kansas

For the first time in the team's five-year history, 23XI Racing fielded four cars in this past Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Development driver Corey Heim, who competes full-time for TRICON Garage in the Truck Series, made his first start of the 2025 Cup Series season in the No. 67 Toyota.

And Heim surprisingly led all four 23XI Racing drivers at a track where the team have three wins since 2022. He finished in 13th place in the 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval, ahead of full-timers Tyler Reddick (17th) and Riley Herbst (27th). Bubba Wallace crashed out and was scored in 33rd.

Heim is currently lined up to make two more starts throughout the rest of the season. The 22-year-old Marietta, Georgia native, who is the only driver lined up to drive the No. 67 Toyota later this year, is set to compete at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1 and the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6.

23XI Racing not fielding the No. 67 Toyota at North Wilkesboro

As a result, the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team will not be fielding the No. 67 Toyota during NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The other non-chartered (open) car that competed at Kansas Speedway, the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing, is also not on the entry list for this coming weekend, but there are still two part-time entries that are set to be a part of the festivities.

Rick Ware Racing have added the No. 15 Ford, though full-time driver Cody Ware is set to drive it. The team have put Harrison Burton, who is already eligible for the All-Star Race, in their full-time No. 51 entry. Additionally, Garage 66 have added the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum.

There are 20 drivers locked into the 250-lap race around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval already. Of the 18 drivers not locked in, two are set to lock in by being the top two finishers in the preceding 100-lap All-Star Open, and another is set to lock in by getting the most votes (among drivers not locked in who still have raceable cars) in the Fan Vote.

The All-Star Open is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the All-Star Race is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.