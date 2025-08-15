NASCAR Cup team not returning after back-to-back season-worst finishes

Garage 66, formerly known as MBM Motorsports, have been competing part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since last year after sitting out the entire 2023 season, and they have now made 10 starts, including three in a row, in 2025 following this past Sunday's race at Watkins Glen International.

Josh Bilicki finished Sunday's race in 37th place, matching Joey Gase's 37th place from the previous race at Iowa Speedway and giving the Carl Long-owned team their first set of back-to-back finishes this season. Bilicki opened up their current three-race streak with a 34th place DNF at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Unfortunately, those 37th place finishes were the team's worst non-DNF results of the season, and even of their five DNFs, only two were scored in 37th or worse. Chad Finchum was scored 37th at Texas Motor Speedway in May, and Bilicki was scored 39th at Bristol Motor Speedway in April.

The team will not be back for a fourth weekend in a row at Richmond Raceway.

In fact, none of the three part-time non-chartered (open) cars that ran the race at Watkins Glen will be back for Saturday night's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia short track.

The other two were the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which were driven by J.J. Yeley and Katherine Legge, respectively. The No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, which was supposed to be driven by Connor Zilisch at Watkins Glen before he suffered a broken collarbone, is also not on the Richmond entry list.

There are still two part-time open cars on the entry list for Saturday's Cook Out 400, those being the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota. Those cars are set to be driven by Jesse Love and Corey Heim, respectively, and are both locked into the race.

As for Garage 66, they have generally operated on a weekend-to-weekend basis this year, so while they don't currently have any additional starts lined up for the rest of the season, expect that to change at some point.

Beyond this weekend, there are 11 races remaining on the 2025 Cup Series schedule.

