NASCAR team adding a fourth car, first time in team history

23XI Racing have steadily grown since joining the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. They started out as as one-car team before adding a second car in 2022, and after running a third car in select races over the past couple of years, they added a third full-time entry in 2025.

Now, for the first time in team history, they are set to run four cars in this Sunday afternoon's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Bubba Wallace drives the No. 23 Toyota, rookie Riley Herbst drives the No. 35 Toyota, and Tyler Reddick drives the No. 45 Toyota. For the first time this year, the team are set to add the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim, their development driver who competes full-time in the Truck Series for TRICON Garage.

It is also set to mark the first primary sponsorship of a Cup car for Robinhood.

Here's the first ever Robinhood primary paint scheme for 23XI Racing, set to be driven by Corey Heim at Kansas Speedway. pic.twitter.com/Kxe7uKgKUp — Beyond the Flag (@Beyond_The_Flag) May 8, 2025

Corey Heim set for first 23XI Racing start of 2025

Heim, who made one Cup Series start for the team last year at Nashville Superspeedway, is also set to drive the No. 67 Toyota at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6.

Additionally, Robinhood is set to serve as the primary sponsor of Wallace's No. 23 Toyota in the playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12.

Under NASCAR's new charter agreement, teams are not allowed to operate with more than three charters, unless they previously had four. As a result, Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing are effectively "grandfathered in" at four, while 23XI Racing remain capped at three charters.

Having said that, Heim's No. 67 Toyota is still locked into Sunday's race, as there are only two non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list, bringing the entry total to 38. Cup Series races are capped at 40 cars. The other open car set to compete on Sunday is the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Jesse Love.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 11 for the live broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!