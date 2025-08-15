NASCAR Cup Series team withdraws from Richmond race

Heading into Cook Out 400 race week at Richmond Raceway, the plan was for there to be a total of three part-time non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list. However, only two of them officially made it, and those two are set to be run by teams that already run multiple part-time entries.

Richard Childress Racing are set to field a third car, the No. 33 Chevrolet, for Jesse Love, and 23XI Racing are set to field a fourth car, the No. 67 Toyota, for Corey Heim.

NY Racing Team had been planning on entering the No. 44 Chevrolet for the 11th time this year and ninth time for J.J. Yeley, but they have opted against it.

NY Racing Team withdraw from Richmond race

Yeley drove the No. 44 car in this past weekend's race at Watkins Glen International and finished in 38th place. In a race that did not produce any DNFs, that 38th place result was Yeley's worst finish of the year and worst result since his 38th place DNF at Darlington Raceway from back in April.

With NY Racing Team and Yeley not competing at Richmond, it means that all four part-time open cars that were entered at Watkins Glen are not on the entry list this weekend.

The other three were the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which was driven by Josh Bilicki; the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which was driven by Katherine Legge; and the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, which was withdrawn late after Connor Zilisch's post-Xfinity Series race fall in victory lane.

NY Racing Team have largely operated on a week-to-week basis this season, so while they don't have any more starts currently planned until the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, Yeley's home track, expect them to return for select starts between now and then.

The Cook Out 400 is set to be shown live on USA Network from Richmond Raceway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 16. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any night-time short track action!