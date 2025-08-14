NASCAR driver switches Cup teams for Richmond after career-best finish

Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love made his Cup Series debut for the team back in April at Bristol Motor Speedway and finished in 31st place.

A few weeks later, he returned at Texas Motor Speedway, but with Beard Motorsports. He was positioned to better his previous P31 effort before being taken out in a late wreck, which ironically led to him being scored in 31st again.

He returned the following weekend at Kansas Speedway, back behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, and finished in 29th place. He did not return again until the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month, but in that race, he was back in the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports. He finished in a career-high 24th.

Jesse Love back in Cup, again switches teams

Love is set to make his fifth career Cup start this weekend at Richmond Raceway, and continuing the trend of never competing for the same team twice in a row, he is once again set to be in the No. 33 car.

Austin Hill most recently drove the No. 33 Chevrolet on the streets of Chicago back in early July, and he finished in ninth place, marking the car's best finish since 2011. He also drove it at Darlington Raceway in April and finished in 31st.

Love and the No. 33 Chevrolet are locked into Saturday night's 400-lap Cook Out 400 around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval, as the No. 33 car is one of only two part-time non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list, meaning that 38 cars are set to run.

The other one is the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which is set to be driven by Corey Heim. Heim's most recent appearance came on the streets of Chicago, where there were 41 cars on the entry list and he became the first driver to fail to qualify for a non-Daytona 500 Cup event since 2018 after a mistake in qualifying.

Tune in to USA Network this Saturday, August 16 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Cook Out 400 from Richmond Raceway.