NASCAR Cup team dropping a car after season-worst finish

Jimmie Johnson, who is now the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, made the second of his two scheduled starts on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it marked his 700th career Cup Series start.

The seven-time series champion, who placed third in his first start of the year in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February for his best finish in the "Great American Race" since he won it for the second time in 2013, unfortunately crashed out of the Coca-Cola 600.

He was scored in 40th (last) place after just 111 of 400 laps around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.

The Coca-Cola 600 was just the second race of the year to feature at least 40 cars, so Johnson's DNF marked the team's worst finish of the year.

Now the driver of the No. 84 Toyota does not have any more planned starts lined up for the rest of 2025.

Jimmie Johnson not competing at Nashville

When it was first announced that Johnson's schedule for the 2025 season would only feature two races, thus bringing him to 700 career starts just one year after he competed in nine races a year ago, there was some speculation that he could officially stop driving once he hit that number.

Johnson, however, is aiming to compete in more races later this year, and he hasn't ruled out a return for 2026 either.

There is speculation that Legacy Motor Club, which currently run the No. 42 Toyota full-time for John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 Toyota full-time for Erik Jones, could expand to three full-time entries by purchasing another charter.

While Johnson isn't going to be running full-time again at the Cup level, he could certainly benefit from having the ability to jump in a third car whenever and whenever he pleases, provided the team don't hire a third full-time driver. Even if they do, perhaps a fourth part-time entry remains on the table.

Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.