NASCAR Cup team confirms another driver change after 'best' finish

Garage 66 are set to make their fifth official start (excluding exhibition races and their Daytona 500 DNQ) of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

It marks their third straight race weekend, though the first of those race weekends was an exhibition weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Chad Finchum drove the No. 66 Ford in the All-Star Open but failed to qualify for the All-Star Race itself.

The No. 66 Ford was back on the entry list at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Josh Bilicki, who made his first start of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway last month, drove it in the Coca-Cola 600.

He was knocked out with a fuel pressure issue, but ironically his 33rd place finish was the team's best of the year, even though it was officially a DNF.

Garage 66 confirm another driver change

Garage 66 are set to be back at Nashville Superspeedway for this weekend's Cracker Barrel 400, but they have made another driver change. Finchum, who competed at Nashville for the team last year, is set to return for his second official start of the 2025 season. He made his season debut at Texas Motor Speedway last month, but a crash resulted in a 37th place DNF.

The team's three most recent results have all been DNFs. Casey Mears' 35th place finish at Martinsville Speedway in what was his first Cup Series start since 2019 remains their only actual finish of the 2025 season.

As of now, the team's plans for the remainder of the 2025 season only include two more starts for Bilicki. He is set to drive the No. 66 Ford at the Chicago Street Course in early July and then again at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late July.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 1.