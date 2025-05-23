NASCAR team makes driver change after disappointing result

Garage 66, formerly known as MBM Motorsports, are set to return for this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after failing to qualify for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway with Chad Finchum behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

Finchum became the team's sixth driver of the 2025 season when he competed in the recent points race at Texas Motor Speedway, though he was only the third to actually compete in a race.

Garrett Smithley failed to qualify for the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, and Mike Wallace, who had been slated to attempt to qualify for the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, was later ruled ineligible. Chandler Smith replaced him but failed to qualify.

Casey Mears competed in the late March race at Martinsville Speedway before Josh Bilicki competed in the mid-April race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

MBM Motorsports make another driver change

With his appearance at North Wilkesboro, Finchum became the first driver to make multiple appearances for the team this year behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford, but similarly to Smithley at Bowman Gray and Smith at Daytona, he did not qualify for the main event.

Finchum finished in last place in the 18-car field for the All-Star Open, from which the top two drivers qualified for the All-Star Race. The main event featured a total of 23 drivers: 20 who entered the weekend having already qualified, the top two Open finishers, and the Fan Vote winner.

Now Bilicki is set to return for the longest race on the calendar: this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The No. 66 Ford is one of four non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval, so unlike at Daytona, when there were nine, the car is already locked into the race.

This race is set to be the first race consisting of a full 40-car field since February's running of the "Great American Race".

Bilicki has made three starts in the Coca-Cola 600. His top finish of 35th place came with Rick Ware Racing in the 2021 running of the race.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 25 beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.