NASCAR team opts against driver change, first time in 2025

Garage 66, the team formerly known as MBM Motorsports, have made a total of three starts so far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. But they have already had six drivers when you do a full breakdown of how things have gone for them so far this year.

The team attempted but failed to qualify for the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium with Garrett Smithley behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

They then aimed to run the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway with Mike Wallace driving the car, but NASCAR ruled him ineligible to compete.

Chandler Smith ended up in the No. 66 car, but he failed to qualify. It took the team until their fourth driver before they actually got to compete in a race, and that happened in late March at Martinsville Speedway, when Casey Mears made his first Cup Series start since 2019.

The team then brought in Josh Bilicki, who made multiple starts for the team last year, to compete at Bristol Motor Speedway, and they brought in Chad Finchum, who also made multiple starts for the team in 2024, to compete at Texas Motor Speedway.

Garage 66 not changing drivers for NASCAR All-Star Race

Garage 66 are set to return for this weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedeway, and for the first time in 2025, they have not changed drivers.

Finchum is set to compete in the 100-lap All Star Open at the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina in an attempt to qualify for the 250-lap main event.

There are 38 drivers on the entry list for this weekend, and 20 are already locked into the All-Star Race. The top two finishers in the All-Star Open, plus the driver who gets the most votes (and still has a raceable car) in the Fan Vote among those not already locked in, are set to join those 20 drivers to make up the 23-car field.

Fox Sports 1 is set to broadcast the All-Star Open live from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, and it is set to broadcast the All-Star Race beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.