NASCAR Cup team confirms driver change after missing a race

Garage 66, formerly known as MBM Motorsports, finally got to make their 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season debut at Martinsville Speedway in late March, with Casey Mears making his first start since 2019 behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

Mears was technically the team's fourth driver of the year, even though they had not competed in a race up until his start.

Garrett Smithley tried but failed to qualify for the Cook Out Clash preseason exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, Mike Wallace was ruled ineligible by NASCAR before attempting to qualify for the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and Chandler Smith ultimately failed to qualify for the race as his replacement.

The team most recently competed at Bristol Motor Speedway, this time with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford. But they sat out of the race at Talladega Superspeedway this past weekend.

Now they are set to return, and with another new driver.

Chad Finchum, who has made a total of nine starts for the team at the Cup level dating back to 2018, is set to make his first start of the season in this coming Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway.

Finchum competed in three races for the team last year, marking his first Cup Series action since 2021. His last start of the year came in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where he finished in a season-high 36th place.

With only two non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas, Finchum and the No. 66 team are already locked into the race.

The other open car on the entry list is the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Jesse Love after Anthony Alfredo drove at Talladega this past Sunday.

Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly this Sunday, May 4 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!