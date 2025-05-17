NASCAR qualifying: Full 2025 All-Star Race starting lineup

Friday night's NASCAR qualifying session set the starting lineup for three races at North Wilkesboro Speedway: the two heat races on Saturday night, featuring the drivers already locked into the All-Star Race, and the All-Star Open on Sunday night, featuring the drivers not already locked into the All-Star Race.

The heat races are scheduled to be 75-lap races around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, and their results are set to determine the full starting lineup for the 250-lap All-Star Race.

Here are the starting lineups for both heat races.

Heat one lineup

1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Heat two lineup

1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



7th - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier had qualified eighth for the first heat race in place of Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who remains at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Indy 500 qualifying, but he will not compete. Larson is set to start the All-Star Race from the rear on Sunday night.

Regardless of how the results of the two heat races turn out, RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski is locked into the pole position for the main event.

The top two finishers in the 100-lap All-Star Open, plus the winner of the Fan Vote, are also set to join the All-Star Race, creating a 23-car event.

Heat one results

1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

2nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

Heat two results

Full NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup

