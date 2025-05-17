NASCAR qualifying: Full 2025 All-Star Race starting lineup

Friday night's NASCAR qualifying session set the starting lineup for three races at North Wilkesboro Speedway: the two heat races on Saturday night, featuring the drivers already locked into the All-Star Race, and the All-Star Open on Sunday night, featuring the drivers not already locked into the All-Star Race.
The heat races are scheduled to be 75-lap races around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, and their results are set to determine the full starting lineup for the 250-lap All-Star Race.
Here are the starting lineups for both heat races.
Heat one lineup
1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Heat two lineup
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Justin Allgaier had qualified eighth for the first heat race in place of Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who remains at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Indy 500 qualifying, but he will not compete. Larson is set to start the All-Star Race from the rear on Sunday night.
Regardless of how the results of the two heat races turn out, RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski is locked into the pole position for the main event.
The top two finishers in the 100-lap All-Star Open, plus the winner of the Fan Vote, are also set to join the All-Star Race, creating a 23-car event.
Heat one results
1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
Heat two results
Full NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup
