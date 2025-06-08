NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Full FireKeepers Casino 400 results

Recent NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway have been contested in August, but this year's FireKeepers Casino 400 was moved up to early June.
This race, won last year by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, is a 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, and it is race number 15 on the 26-race 2025 regular season schedule. Michigan is also the only 2.0-mile oval on the schedule following the post-2023 removal of Auto Club Speedway.
In Saturday morning's qualifying session, Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe took the pole position, and Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch qualified beside him on the front row.
This race is one of three seeding races for the upcoming five-race in-season tournament, a first-of-its-kind for the Cup Series.
The full Michigan starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our FireKeeper Casino 400 updates, specifically the stage and race results.
NASCAR at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 Stage 1 results
1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 Stage 2 results
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
NASCAR at Michigan: Full FireKeepers Casino 400 results
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
11th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
13th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
14th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
32nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
33rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
36th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Race number 15 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is also set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. This race, the Viva Mexico 250, is set to be the first ever Cup Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and it is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.