NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Full FireKeepers Casino 400 results

Recent NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway have been contested in August, but this year's FireKeepers Casino 400 was moved up to early June.

This race, won last year by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, is a 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, and it is race number 15 on the 26-race 2025 regular season schedule. Michigan is also the only 2.0-mile oval on the schedule following the post-2023 removal of Auto Club Speedway.

In Saturday morning's qualifying session, Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe took the pole position, and Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch qualified beside him on the front row.

This race is one of three seeding races for the upcoming five-race in-season tournament, a first-of-its-kind for the Cup Series.

NASCAR at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 Stage 1 results

1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



9th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 Stage 2 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

NASCAR at Michigan: Full FireKeepers Casino 400 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

14th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

32nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

33rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

36th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Race number 15 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is also set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. This race, the Viva Mexico 250, is set to be the first ever Cup Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and it is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.