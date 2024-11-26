NASCAR Cup Series: Major loss confirmed for Fox in 2025
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway brought an end to NASCAR's 10-year media right deal with Fox and NBC. Starting in 2025, a new deal worth $7.7 billion is slated to go into effect.
That deal is a seven-year deal scheduled to run through 2031, and it includes not only Fox and NBC but also Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.
Naturally, with two new broadcast partners having entered the mix, both current partners had to make some sacrifices.
Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule, which consists of races on regular Fox as well as Fox Sports 1, dropped from 18 to 14 races (16 to 12 regular season points races), while NBC's portion of the schedule, which consists of races on regular NBC as well as USA Network, dropped from 20 to 14 races.
Both networks lost one signature event that ultimately went to the newcomers.
While Fox is most notably set to retain the rights to the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, it lost the rights to another crown jewel.
The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has a new home and is set to lead off the first season of Amazon Prime Video's stint as a NASCAR Cup Series broadcast partner on Sunday, May 25.
Amazon's portion of the schedule also consists of the races at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Pocono Raceway, plus the new addition at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
TNT's portion of the schedule is also set to consist of five races, with those being the five races of the first ever in-season tournament. NBC is then set to take over for the final four races of the regular season and the entire four-round, 10-race postseason.
While the Busch Light Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 2 is the first race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the season is officially scheduled to get underway with the 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16. Fox is set to provide live coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.