NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, full Straight Talk Wireless 500 race results

For the first time during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to compete on a "normal" oval this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The season opened up with back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), followed by this past weekend's road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick won all three races, making him the first driver in the 78-year history of the Cup Series to start a season with three consecutive victories. No driver has won four straight races at any point since Jimmie Johnson in 2007.

Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for Sunday's 312-lap Straight Talk Wireless 500 by posting the top lap time in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, and Hendrick Motorsports' joined him on the front row.

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Straight Talk Wireless 500 Stage 1 results

1 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



4 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



5 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



7 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Straight Talk Wireless 500 Stage 2 results

1 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



4 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



5 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



6 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



9 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Full Straight Talk Wireless 500 results

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 11 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 13 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 14 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 15 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 16 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 19 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 25 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 26 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 30 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 32 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 33 Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 35 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 36 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 37 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Pennzoil 400 is the next race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 15, with Fox Sports 1 set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.