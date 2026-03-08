NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, full Straight Talk Wireless 500 race results

For the first time during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to compete on a "normal" oval this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The season opened up with back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), followed by this past weekend's road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick won all three races, making him the first driver in the 78-year history of the Cup Series to start a season with three consecutive victories. No driver has won four straight races at any point since Jimmie Johnson in 2007.
Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for Sunday's 312-lap Straight Talk Wireless 500 by posting the top lap time in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, and Hendrick Motorsports' joined him on the front row.
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Straight Talk Wireless 500 Stage 1 results
1 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Straight Talk Wireless 500 Stage 2 results
1 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
5 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Full Straight Talk Wireless 500 results
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
14
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
16
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
19
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
25
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
29
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
32
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
33
Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
35
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
36
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Pennzoil 400 is the next race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 15, with Fox Sports 1 set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.