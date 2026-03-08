Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, full Straight Talk Wireless 500 race results

Phoenix Raceway is the host of the Straight Talk Wireless 500, the fourth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR
For the first time during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to compete on a "normal" oval this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The season opened up with back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), followed by this past weekend's road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick won all three races, making him the first driver in the 78-year history of the Cup Series to start a season with three consecutive victories. No driver has won four straight races at any point since Jimmie Johnson in 2007.

Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for Sunday's 312-lap Straight Talk Wireless 500 by posting the top lap time in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, and Hendrick Motorsports' joined him on the front row.

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Straight Talk Wireless 500 Stage 1 results

1 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Straight Talk Wireless 500 Stage 2 results

1 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

5 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

6 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Full Straight Talk Wireless 500 results

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

13

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

14

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

16

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

19

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

25

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

29

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

32

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

33

Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

35

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

36

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Pennzoil 400 is the next race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 15, with Fox Sports 1 set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action!

