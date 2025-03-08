NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix not being shown on Fox: How to watch

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season opened up with four consecutive races on Fox, including the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium and the season's first three points race at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Circuit of the Americas.

But there is just one more race on Fox during Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule, and that race is not scheduled to take place until Sunday, April 27 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Six races are scheduled to take place between now and then, including this Sunday afternoon's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, and all six of those races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

Phoenix race set to be shown on Fox Sports 1

Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule was decreased from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) as a result of the fact that Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports were added as new broadcast partners. They are both set to air five races each after Fox's portion ends and before NBC's portion, which was decreased from 20 races to 14, begins.

Nine of the final 10 races of Fox's portion are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1. The last of those races is scheduled to be the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 18.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which used to be shown on Fox, is set to kick off Amazon Prime Video's five-race stint on Sunday, May 25.

TNT Sports' portion of the schedule is scheduled to begin with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28. NBC's, which now consists of only four races on NBC and 10 on USA Network, is scheduled to begin with the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 9 for the live broadcast of the Shriners Children's 500 from Phoenix Raceway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!