NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Updates and full race results

Phoenix Raceway is set to host the first of its two annual races this Sunday afternoon after the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season got underway with back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway and a road course race at Circuit of the Americas.

Sunday's 312-lap Shriners Children's 500 around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval is considered the first "regular" race of the year, so it could give us a good indication as to where teams and drivers truly stack up against one another moving forward.

And with Phoenix set to host of the Championship 4 for the sixth year in a row, Sunday's race is extremely important for drivers and teams with championship aspirations; it is arguably more important than any other regular season race, even with the title decider still eight months away.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron took the pole position in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and Team Penske's Joey Logano is set to start alongside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup is available here.

NASCAR at Phoenix: Stage 1 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Phoenix: Stage 2 results

NASCAR at Phoenix: Race results

