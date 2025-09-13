NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Full Bristol Night Race results and standings

The field of 16 is being whittled down to 12 on Saturday night with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as just 10 drivers are set to join Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Saturday's Bristol Night Race is scheduled to be a 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, the second-shortest track on the points-paying portion of the Cup Series calendar.
The April race, as well as last year's September playoff night race, was dominated by a single driver: Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson. Larson enters Bristol as the highest driver in the point standings not named Briscoe or Hamlin, who won at Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, respectively, to open up the playoffs.
Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our race updates from Bristol.
NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Stage 1 results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Stage 2 results
1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Full Bass Pro Shops Night Race results
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
6th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
12th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
16th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
22nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
31st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
34th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
35th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
36th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
38th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
39th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
NASCAR playoff picture after Bristol
1 - Denny Hamlin - 3034 (+26)
2 - Kyle Larson - 3032 (+24)
3 - William Byron - 3032 (+24)
4 - Christopher Bell - 3028 (+20)
5 - Ryan Blaney - 3027 (+19)
6 - Chase Briscoe - 3018 (+10)
7 - Chase Elliott - 3013 (+5)
8 - Bubba Wallace - 3009 (+1)
9 - Austin Cindric - 3008 (-1)
10 - Joey Logano - 3007 (-2)
11 - Ross Chastain - 3007 (-2)
12 - Tyler Reddick - 3006 (-3)
The opening race of the round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a track that hadn't been on the playoff schedule since 2017. It is set to be shown live on USA Network from the Loudon, New Hampshire venue beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21