NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Full Bristol Night Race results and standings

Bristol Motor Speedway wraps up the opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR

The field of 16 is being whittled down to 12 on Saturday night with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as just 10 drivers are set to join Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Saturday's Bristol Night Race is scheduled to be a 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, the second-shortest track on the points-paying portion of the Cup Series calendar.

The April race, as well as last year's September playoff night race, was dominated by a single driver: Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson. Larson enters Bristol as the highest driver in the point standings not named Briscoe or Hamlin, who won at Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, respectively, to open up the playoffs.

Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from Bristol.

NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Stage 1 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Stage 2 results

1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Full Bass Pro Shops Night Race results

1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

6th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

12th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

15th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

22nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

30th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

31st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

34th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

35th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

36th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

37th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

38th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

NASCAR playoff picture after Bristol

1 - Denny Hamlin - 3034 (+26)

2 - Kyle Larson - 3032 (+24)

3 - William Byron - 3032 (+24)

4 - Christopher Bell - 3028 (+20)

5 - Ryan Blaney - 3027 (+19)

6 - Chase Briscoe - 3018 (+10)

7 - Chase Elliott - 3013 (+5)

8 - Bubba Wallace - 3009 (+1)

9 - Austin Cindric - 3008 (-1)

10 - Joey Logano - 3007 (-2)

11 - Ross Chastain - 3007 (-2)

12 - Tyler Reddick - 3006 (-3)

The opening race of the round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a track that hadn't been on the playoff schedule since 2017. It is set to be shown live on USA Network from the Loudon, New Hampshire venue beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21, so begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss the start of the second round!

