NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Full Bristol Night Race results and standings

The field of 16 is being whittled down to 12 on Saturday night with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as just 10 drivers are set to join Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Saturday's Bristol Night Race is scheduled to be a 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, the second-shortest track on the points-paying portion of the Cup Series calendar.

The April race, as well as last year's September playoff night race, was dominated by a single driver: Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson. Larson enters Bristol as the highest driver in the point standings not named Briscoe or Hamlin, who won at Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, respectively, to open up the playoffs.

Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from Bristol.

NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Stage 1 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



10th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Stage 2 results

1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Full Bass Pro Shops Night Race results

1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



3rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



5th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



6th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota



7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



12th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



14th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



15th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



16th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



18th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



20th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



21st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



22nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



25th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



26th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



29th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



30th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



31st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



32nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



34th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



35th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



36th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



37th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



38th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



39th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

NASCAR playoff picture after Bristol

1 - Denny Hamlin - 3034 (+26)



2 - Kyle Larson - 3032 (+24)



3 - William Byron - 3032 (+24)



4 - Christopher Bell - 3028 (+20)



5 - Ryan Blaney - 3027 (+19)



6 - Chase Briscoe - 3018 (+10)



7 - Chase Elliott - 3013 (+5)



8 - Bubba Wallace - 3009 (+1)



9 - Austin Cindric - 3008 (-1)



10 - Joey Logano - 3007 (-2)



11 - Ross Chastain - 3007 (-2)



12 - Tyler Reddick - 3006 (-3)

The opening race of the round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a track that hadn't been on the playoff schedule since 2017. It is set to be shown live on USA Network from the Loudon, New Hampshire venue beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21, so begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss the start of the second round!