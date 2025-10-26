NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville: Full race results and standings

Eight drivers entered Martinsville Speedway with a chance to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Two had already punched their tickets to the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway next weekend.

Of the other six, four entered the "Paperclip" knowing they probably had to win Sunday's 500-lap Xfinity 500 around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) to advance.

Will any of that quartet, including Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott and Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, join Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe, or will the remaining Championship 4 spots remain in possession of Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson?

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron started Sunday's race on pole after posting the fastest lap speed in Saturday's qualifying session, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs started beside him on the front row.

NASCAR at Martinsville: Full Stage 1 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



5th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR at Martinsville: Full Stage 2 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

8th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

