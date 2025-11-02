NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Phoenix: Full race results and standings

Four drivers are set to battle to become the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion in this Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Will Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson become the sport's first two-time champion since Team Penske's Joey Logano won his second title in 2022?
Or will the first first-time champion since Team Penske's Ryan Blaney in 2023 emerge? If so, will it be Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, or Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron?
Hamlin took the pole position for this 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, and Byron started beside him on the front row.
Larson and Briscoe started third and 12th, respectively. The highest finisher of the four Championship 4 drivers is set to be crowned champion. A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our race updates from Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR at Phoenix: Stage 1 results
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
NASCAR at Phoenix: Stage 2 results
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR at Phoenix: Full Championship Race results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
24th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
31st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32nd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
33rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
35th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
NASCAR playoff picture after Phoenix
1st - Kyle Larson
2nd - Denny Hamlin
3rd - Chase Briscoe
4th - William Byron
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, February 15 with the 68th annual Daytona 500. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway.