NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Phoenix: Full race results and standings

Four drivers are set to battle to become the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion in this Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

Will Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson become the sport's first two-time champion since Team Penske's Joey Logano won his second title in 2022?

Or will the first first-time champion since Team Penske's Ryan Blaney in 2023 emerge? If so, will it be Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, or Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron?

Hamlin took the pole position for this 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, and Byron started beside him on the front row.

Larson and Briscoe started third and 12th, respectively. The highest finisher of the four Championship 4 drivers is set to be crowned champion. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR at Phoenix: Stage 1 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Phoenix: Stage 2 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Phoenix: Full Championship Race results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

24th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

31st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32nd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

33rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

35th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR playoff picture after Phoenix

1st - Kyle Larson

2nd - Denny Hamlin

3rd - Chase Briscoe

4th - William Byron

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, February 15 with the 68th annual Daytona 500. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway.