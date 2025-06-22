NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: Full results from the Tricky Triangle

Pocono Raceway used to host two NASCAR Cup Series races per year, and on two separate weekends. In 2020, it began hosting a doubleheader weekend, but that experiment was short-lived, and since 2022, just one race per season has been contested at the "Tricky Triangle".

This Sunday's 160-lap Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is the 17th of 36 races on the 2025 schedule. It is also the season's final race on Amazon Prime Video. After this race, there will be just nine races remaining on the regular season schedule before the four-round, 10-race playoffs.

This race is also the third and final seeding race before the upcoming five-round, 32-driver tournament.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is the reigning race winner at Pocono. He is a two-time winner at the track, having also won there in 2017 to secure his first career win when he was still at Wood Brothers Racing.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's race in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher started beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR at Pocono: Stage 1 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Pocono: Stage 2 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



9th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Pocono: Full race results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21st - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

35th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

37th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

The 18th race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28. This race is set to kick off the in-season tournament.