NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: Full results from the Tricky Triangle

The final seeding race before the NASCAR in-season tournament is the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Pocono Raceway, NASCAR | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

Pocono Raceway used to host two NASCAR Cup Series races per year, and on two separate weekends. In 2020, it began hosting a doubleheader weekend, but that experiment was short-lived, and since 2022, just one race per season has been contested at the "Tricky Triangle".

This Sunday's 160-lap Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is the 17th of 36 races on the 2025 schedule. It is also the season's final race on Amazon Prime Video. After this race, there will be just nine races remaining on the regular season schedule before the four-round, 10-race playoffs.

This race is also the third and final seeding race before the upcoming five-round, 32-driver tournament.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is the reigning race winner at Pocono. He is a two-time winner at the track, having also won there in 2017 to secure his first career win when he was still at Wood Brothers Racing.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's race in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher started beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR at Pocono: Stage 1 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Pocono: Stage 2 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Pocono: Full race results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
13th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21st - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Brennan Poole, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
35th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
37th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

The 18th race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28. This race is set to kick off the in-season tournament.

