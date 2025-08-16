NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: Full Cook Out 400 results

Dating back to 1959, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season had been the only season with just one race at Richmond Raceway until now, and even then, it was scheduled to host two races until pandemic-related restrictions wreaked havoc on the calendar.
Richmond lost its spring race in 2025, and this Saturday night's Cook Out 400 is the one and only race scheduled to take place at the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Virginia short track this year.
This race is the final short track race of the regular season, and once it concludes, there will be just one race remaining on the schedule before the playoffs, that being next weekend's race, a second straight Saturday night race, at Daytona International Speedway.
RFK Racing's Ryan Preece took the pole position for Saturday's Richmond race in Friday's qualifying session, and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup is available here.
Follow along with our Cook Out 400 race updates from Richmond Raceway.
NASCAR at Richmond: Stage 1 results
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR at Richmond: Stage 2 results
1st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR at Richmond: Full Cook Out 400 results
1st - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22nd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
29th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
30th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
32nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33rd - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
35th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
