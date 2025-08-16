NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: Full Cook Out 400 results

Dating back to 1959, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season had been the only season with just one race at Richmond Raceway until now, and even then, it was scheduled to host two races until pandemic-related restrictions wreaked havoc on the calendar.

Richmond lost its spring race in 2025, and this Saturday night's Cook Out 400 is the one and only race scheduled to take place at the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Virginia short track this year.

This race is the final short track race of the regular season, and once it concludes, there will be just one race remaining on the schedule before the playoffs, that being next weekend's race, a second straight Saturday night race, at Daytona International Speedway.

RFK Racing's Ryan Preece took the pole position for Saturday's Richmond race in Friday's qualifying session, and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup is available here.

Follow along with our Cook Out 400 race updates from Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR at Richmond: Stage 1 results

1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR at Richmond: Stage 2 results

1st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



2nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



7th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Richmond: Full Cook Out 400 results

1st - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22nd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

29th - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

30th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

32nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33rd - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

35th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

The 26th and final race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is the Coke Zero Sugar 400, and it is set to be shown live on NBC from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 23.