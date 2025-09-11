NASCAR Cup Series team changes drivers for second Bristol race

Richard Childress Racing have occasionally fielded a third car throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for their two full-time Xfinity Series drivers, Austin Hill and Jesse Love. The most recent appearance of the No. 33 Chevrolet came in the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway three weekends ago.

The No. 33 car is back on the entry list for this Saturday night's playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. This 500-lap Bass Pro Shops Night Race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is scheduled to wrap up the opening round of the playoffs.

Richard Childress Racing entered the No. 33 car at Bristol back in April, but not for the same driver who is set to drive it this weekend.

RCR back at Bristol, but with a different driver

Back in April, it was Love who made his first career Cup Series start and finished in 31st place. It was the first of three starts for the team throughout the regular season, as he returned to place 29th at Kansas Speedway in May and 33rd at Richmond Raceway in August.

This weekend, Hill has gotten the nod to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet. Aside from his 30th place finish at Daytona, he also finished in 31st at Darlington Raceway back in April, and he earned the car its top finish since the 2011 season when he placed ninth at the Chicago Street Course in July.

The No. 33 car is one of three part-time non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list this weekend. The other two are the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is set to be driven by Chad Finchum, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which is set to be driven by Corey Heim.

Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Bass Pro Shops Night Race this Saturday, September 13 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage is set to be provided by the CW Network.