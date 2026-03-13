NASCAR Cup Series team dropping a car after 21st place finish

In the two most recent NASCAR Cup Series races at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing were the only team to field a non-chartered (open) car.

At COTA, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Jesse Love, who made his first five Cup Series starts in 2025, made his Cup Series road course debut behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet, and at Phoenix, teammate Austin Hill made his first start of the season. Love finished 27th at COTA, and Hill finished 21st at Phoenix.

But for this weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there are no open cars on the entry list.

Richard Childress Racing dropping a car at Las Vegas

Only the 36 chartered cars are set to compete in Sunday's 267-lap Pennzoil 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval, and the only other change from this past weekend is the fact that, while Alex Bowman is still out with vertigo, Justin Allgaier, not Anthony Alfredo, is set to fill in for him behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

This race is the first race of the season for which no open cars are entered. Just four races during 2025 featured no open cars, including the March race at Las Vegas. That race was the first race in Cup Series history to feature exclusively full-time drivers.

As for Richard Childress Racing, which field the No. 3 Chevrolet full-time for Austin Dillon and the No. 8 Chevrolet full-time for Kyle Busch, they plan to enter the No. 33 car in several other races later this year.

Love is set to return for April's race at Talladega Superspeedway, and possibly additional races, while Hill is expected to run at least four more races in the car this season.

The Pennzoil 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!