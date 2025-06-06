NASCAR Cup Series team dropping a car after Nashville crash

Corey Heim, the 23XI Racing development driver who competes full-time for Toyota's Tricon Garage in the NASCAR Truck Series, made his first start of the 2025 Cup Series season last month at Kansas Speedway, and he was impressive to say the least.

Driving the No. 67 Toyota, Heim beat out each of the team's three full-time drivers with a 13th place finish, surpassing his previous career-high result of 22nd, which he also secured at Kansas last year when he replaced the injured Erik Jones at Legacy Motor Club.

Unfortunately for Heim, his second start of the 2025 season did not go as smoothly, as he made an overambitious move while racing RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski which ended with him in the wall.

Heim, who made his first 23XI Racing Cup start at Nashville last year and was involved in a late crash which knocked him out of the race, was officially scored in 37th place with a DNF on Sunday night.

23XI Racing will not field the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim at Michigan

The Truck Series points leader, who leads the series with four victories and placed second at Nashville, only plans to compete in the Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway this weekend, as 23XI Racing are only planning to field their three full-time entries for Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Tyler Reddick.

In fact, there are no non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for Sunday afternoon's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, as NY Racing Team's No. 44 Chevrolet, which was driven by J.J. Yeley at Nashville, and Garage 66's No. 66 Ford, which was driven by Chad Finchum, are also not returning.

This means that for only the second time this season, the field is set to consist of just the 36 chartered cars. And with all 36 chartered cars driven by full-time drivers, Sunday's race is set to be just the second race in Cup Series history featuring only full-time drivers.

As of now, Heim is set to make one more Cup Series start this season. He is set to return to the No. 67 Toyota for the street course race in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, July 6.

Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.