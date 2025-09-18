NASCAR Cup Series team out after first DNF in two months at Bristol

MBM Motorsports, now officially known as Garage 66 on the NASCAR Cup Series side of the organization, are one of a number of teams that have competed part-time throughout the 2025 season, and they were the only part-time team that competed in this past Saturday night's playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In Saturday's race, they fielded the No. 66 Ford for the 14th time this season. Excluding the team's season-opening Daytona 500 DNQ, it marked the 13th appearance for the No. 66 car, and it marked the third start for Chad Finchum, who had not competed since the early June race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Finchum, officially one of six drivers to make at least one start for Garage 66 this year, was forced to retire late from the Bristol Night Race with a brake issue. It marked his second DNF in three starts, as he was taken out in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway back in May.

It was also the team's first DNF since the July race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, when Josh Bilicki, who leads the team with five starts this year, was knocked out with an electrical issue.

MBM Motorsports not competing at New Hampshire

The No. 66 Ford was one of three part-time cars that competed at Bristol, though the other two were fielded by full-time teams that expanded. Richard Childress Racing expanded to three cars by adding the No. 33 Chevrolet for Austin Hill, while 23XI Racing expanded to four cars by adding the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim.

Neither car nor driver is on the entry list at New Hampshire. In fact, Sunday's Mobil 1 301 is the fourth race of the year for which only the 36 full-time cars are on the entry list.

As of now, MBM Motorsports don't have any further plans to compete before the 2025 season ends, but that is likely to change with six races to go beyond this weekend, given the week-to-week approach the team have taken pretty much all year long up to this point.

Aside from Finchum and Bilicki, four other drivers have competed for the team this year: Casey Mears (two starts), David Starr, Joey Gase, and Timmy Hill (one start each). Chandler Smith is the driver who tried but failed to qualify the No. 66 Ford for the Daytona 500.

USA Network's live coverage of the Mobil 1 301 is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.