NASCAR Cup Series team makes driver change after 35th place finish

Garage 66, formerly known as MBM Motorsports, have been one of several part-time teams that have competed relatively often throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and they are set to make their 16th appearance this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The team have only actually made 12 starts so far this year, as they failed to qualify for the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and the exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Six drivers have combined to make those 12 starts, and most recently, it was Timmy Hill who drove the No. 66 Ford in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, marking his first Cup Series start in a year after it was initially reported that it would be Josh Bilicki making his team-high sixth start of the season in the car.

Hill finished in 35th place, and the team did not return for this past weekend's playoff race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. But they are set to return for this weekend's round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, and they've made another driver change.

Garage 66 confirm driver change for Bristol

Chad Finchum, who competed for the team at Texas Motor Speedway (DNF) back in May and then again at Nashville Superspeedway (35th place) in June, is set to make his third start of the season in this Saturday night's 500-lap Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.

The No. 66 Ford is one of three part-time non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list this weekend at the "Last Great Colosseum", so it is locked into the race.

Austin Hill is set to drive the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, and Corey Heim is set to drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota.

Live coverage of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set to be provided by USA Network beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 13. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from Bristol Motor Speedway!