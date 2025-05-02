NASCAR Cup Series team not returning after Talladega DNF

Live Fast Motorsports made their fourth appearance of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in this past Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, and it was their third with team co-owner B.J. McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet.

McLeod also competed in the season's second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

While he finished that race in a respectable 22nd place, he was unable to finish Sunday's race and was scored in 33rd with a DNF due to overheating. He was initially scored in 35th before two drivers were disqualified.

The team will not be returning for this coming Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway.

Live Fast Motorsports not competing at Texas

In fact, Live Fast Motorsports, which operated as a chartered team from 2021 to 2023, have not competed in back-to-back races since they ran all 36 races on the schedule in 2023. They competed in a total of five races in 2024, all with McLeod behind the wheel.

Earlier in 2025, Katherine Legge made her Cup Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet, and both she and McLeod have several additional starts scheduled throughout the remainder of the season.

McLeod is also scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25; the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta on Saturday, June 28; the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona on Saturday, August 23; and the YellaWood 500 at Talladega on Sunday, October 19.

Legge is set to compete in the Cup Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, June 15; the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6; the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13; the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10; and the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16.

There are two non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval. Beard Motorsports are set to field the No. 62 Chevrolet for Jesse Love, and Garage 66 are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 4 for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly from Texas Motor Speedway.