NASCAR Cup Series team set for surprise return at Homestead
By Asher Fair
Homestead-Miami Speedway wasn't initially a part of MBM Motorsports' plans during the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. But the team had planned to compete at Kansas Speedway and didn't, and they are also not on the entry list for this weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where they had also once planned to compete.
But now Homestead is a part of their plans, thanks to a first-of-its-kind partnership between Carl Long's team and Aires Tech.
Chad Finchum is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in this 267-lap Straight Talk Wireless 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval next Sunday afternoon.
Finchum returns as MBM, Aires Tech deal announced
The deal is a first-of-its-kind sponsorship integration, as Finchum is set to shield himself from electromagnetic field radiation (EMF) that emits from in-race communication systems using the brand's technology.
This technology is specifically designed to shield the human body from EMF radiation emitted by wireless transmissions, effectively bridging the gap between modern technology and wellness.
Finchum is one of six drivers to drive the No. 66 car at some point this season, and he is set to become the fourth driver to make multiple starts. The 30-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee native also competed at Nashville Superspeedway back in June, marking his first start in the Cup Series since October 2021.
Josh Bilicki leads all drivers with three starts for MBM Motorsports this season, followed by Timmy Hill and B.J. McLeod with two each. David Starr and Parker Retzlaff have each made one start.
As a part of this pioneering partnership, Aires Tech is set to be featured on the paint scheme of the No. 66 Ford next weekend, prominently displayed on the rear quarter panel. Additionally, Finchum and the crew of his No. 66 entry are set to showcase its products. The brand's Lifetune product is set to be utilized throughout the weekend.
The brand is also hosting a fan contest, giving fans a chance to win a VIP experience at Homestead. Fans can enter by visiting the Aires Tech contest page from now until October 20.
MBM Motorsports haven't competed in a Cup Series race at Homestead since February 2021.
NBC is set to broadcast the Straight Talk Wireless 400 live from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 27. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!