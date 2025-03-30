NASCAR Cup Series updates, full race results from Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host what is considered one of the most important races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season calendar this weekend, given the track's place on the playoff schedule as the cutoff race before the Championship 4.
The Cook Out 400 is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, and it is one that drivers and teams with championship aspirations have circled as an event they need to get right.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is set to start the race on the pole position after posting the fastest speed in Saturday's qualifying session, and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott is set to join him on the front row in second place.
A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our live updates, specifically stage and race results.
NASCAR at Martinsville: Cook Out 400 Stage 1 results
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
NASCAR at Martinsville: Cook Out 400 Stage 2 results
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
NASCAR at Martinsville: Cook Out 400 race results
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
28th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
35th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
38th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
