NASCAR Cup Series updates, full race results from Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host what is considered one of the most important races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season calendar this weekend, given the track's place on the playoff schedule as the cutoff race before the Championship 4.

The Cook Out 400 is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, and it is one that drivers and teams with championship aspirations have circled as an event they need to get right.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is set to start the race on the pole position after posting the fastest speed in Saturday's qualifying session, and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott is set to join him on the front row in second place.

NASCAR at Martinsville: Cook Out 400 Stage 1 results

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



4th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

NASCAR at Martinsville: Cook Out 400 Stage 2 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



4th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Martinsville: Cook Out 400 race results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

11th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

12th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

28th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

35th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

38th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

