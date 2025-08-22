NASCAR Cup team back after late withdrawal, but with a new driver

NY Racing Team were initially planning on competing in this past Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway, which would have marked their 10th start of the year and eighth with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet.

However, they withdrew from the entry list, and the only two part-time non-chartered (open) cars in that race ended up being the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, driven by Jesse Love, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, driven by Corey Heim.

This weekend, however, they plan to return for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, but it won't be with Yeley behind the wheel.

NY Racing Team back at Daytona, but with a new driver

Last year, NY Racing Team made a total of nine Cup Series starts, eight of them with Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet. The one race in which it wasn't Yeley behind the wheel was the 160-lap summer race at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and for that race, it was Joey Gase.

Gase, whose 20th place finish in that race remains tied for the team's best ever result, is set to be behind the wheel of the No. 44 car this weekend as well.

Gase has made just one Cup Series start this season, as he returned to Garage 66 (formerly known as MBM Motorsports) for the first time since 2019 at Iowa Speedway earlier this month and finished in 37th place.

The No. 44 car is one of four part-time open cars on this weekend's entry list, meaning it is locked into the race. The others are the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Austin Hill; the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is set to be driven by Casey Mears; and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by B.J. McLeod.

Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the Coke Zero Sugar 400 to wrap up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season this Saturday, August 23, with live coverage set to be provided by NBC from the "World Center of Racing" starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!