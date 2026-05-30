NASCAR Cup team changes drivers after Coca-Cola 600 DNF

After missing the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season entirely, Carl Long's MBM Motorsports, now officially known in the Cup Series as Garage 66, have been one of the more frequently appearing part-time teams in the garage.

They have run seven races so far in 2026, including the past four in a row. Unfortunately, in what was Timmy Hill's first start at a track other than Darlington Raceway since 2021, the No. 66 Ford caught fire late, knocking him out of the race.

Also for the first time since 2021, the No. 66 Ford is set to make a fifth consecutive race weekend appearance this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, but it won't be Hill behind the wheel.

Timmy Hill replacement confirmed for Nashville

Chad Finchum, who leads the team with three starts so far this season, is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in this Sunday night's 300-lap Cracker Barrel 400 around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval.

Finchum has run the Cup Series race at Nashville three times since it was added to the schedule in 2021, including a year ago when he finished 35th, matching his best career non-DNF at the time.

This season, he bettered that effort with finishes of 28th at Talladega Superspeedway and 33rd at Texas Motor Speedway. He was also knocked out of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Beyond this weekend, the plan is for the No. 66 Ford to appear in at least six more races this season, but drivers for those races have not yet been confirmed.

Casey Mears and Josh Bilicki have each made one start in the car this year. Mears had been lined up for a second at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), after ending an 0-for-7 streak for the team in Daytona 500 qualifying that had dated back to 2020, but the team withdrew the car from the entry list.

Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Nashville Superspeedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action from the first race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season's second half!