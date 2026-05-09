NASCAR Cup team changes drivers, after two career-high finishes

Entering the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Chad Finchum's best results in 13 career appearances were ironically a pair of 33rd place DNFs. He had never actually finished a race higher than 35th. He scored a pair of 35th place finishes at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020 and Nashville Superspeedway a year ago.

Finchum, who has only ever competed for Garage 66 (formerly MBM Motorsports), has already made three Cup Series starts this season, matching his career-high from 2020, 2024, and 2025. And he's already twice bested his previous career-best finishes.

He placed 28th at Talladega Superspeedway after leading laps early on, and he followed up that career-high performance with a respectable 33rd place run at Texas Motor Speedway. His first start of the year came at Bristol Motor Speedway and resulted in a DNF due to a steering issue.

Chad Finchum replacement confirmed at Watkins Glen

Garage 66 are set to make their third consecutive Cup Series appearance for this weekend's road course race at Watkins Glen International, but it won't be with Finchum behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

Instead, Josh Bilicki is set to return to the team for his first Cup Series start of the year after competing in six races, including three road and street course races, for the organization a year ago. His best finish a year ago was 21st at the Chicago Street Course; he placed 37th at Watkins Glen.

Beyond this weekend, Garage 66 have plans to run at least seven more races this season, including the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway later this month, but drivers have not been confirmed for any of those seven races.

Aside from Finchum and Bilicki, their drivers so far this season have included Casey Mears and Timmy Hill, who have each competed in one race. Mears was supposed to compete in a second before the team made the late decision to withdraw the car from the entry list.

The Go Bowling at the Glen is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 10. Don't miss your chance to begin a free trial of FuboTV today!