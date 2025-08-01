NASCAR Cup team changes drivers after latest DNF

One week after being one of three part-time NASCAR Cup Series teams to field a non-chartered (open) entry in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, MBM Motorsports, now known as Garage 66, are the one and only part-time team on the entry list at Iowa Speedway.

The Carl Long-owned team have competed part-time since last year after missing the 2023 season entirely, and in total, they have had seven different drivers so far this year, though only six of them have driven and only four of them have actually competed in a race.

Garrett Smithley failed to qualify for the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, Mike Wallace was ruled ineligible to attempt to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and Chandler Smith failed to qualify in his place.

Garage 66 name Joey Gase their eighth driver of 2025

Casey Mears, Josh Bilicki, Chad Finchum, and David Starr are the four drivers who have actually driven the No. 66 Ford in any points races this year, with Bilicki leading the way with four starts following his appearance in this past Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Prior to Indy, Bilicki also drove the No. 66 car in the team's most recent appearance on the streets of Chicago, and he scored them their best result since 2020 with a 21st place finish. His return at Indy marked the first time the team have not switched drivers from one points race to the next this year.

Bilicki was ultimately forced to retire from the race with an electrical issue, which marked the team's fifth DNF in eight actual starts this year. While they are set to return at Iowa Speedway this weekend, they are set to do so with a different driver.

Joey Gase is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in Sunday's 350-lap race around the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native has made just one Cup start since 2021, that coming last year with NY Racing Team at Daytona, and he has not competed for Garage 66 since the 2019 season's penultimate race at Phoenix Raceway.

Because there are only 37 cars on the entry list, Gase is locked into the field.

The Iowa Corn 350 is set to be shown live on USA Network from Iowa Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 3.