NASCAR Cup team changes schedule, swaps drivers after latest DNF

Live Fast Motorsports have not competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race since the August regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, when team owner B.J. McLeod drove the No. 78 Chevrolet and was taken out in a late crash.

It was the team's first DNF since McLeod was knocked out of the April race at Talladega Superspeedway with an overheating issue.

Their initial plans for 2025 did not include this coming Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but when they changed Katherine Legge's schedule during the regular season, replacing the August race at Richmond Raceway with the July race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, they also added the Las Vegas playoff race, which is set to be Legge's first Cup race on a 1.5-mile oval.

Katherine Legge back in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas

Legge, who logged the team's best road or street course result in their five-year history with a 19th place finish at the Chicago Street Course in July, as well as the team's best-ever result in a non-drafting oval race with a drive from 38th to 17th at Indianapolis, is one of two part-time drivers on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's South Point 400.

Also set to compete in this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is J.J. Yeley, who is set to drive the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet. Garage 66, which ran the No. 66 Ford for Josh Bilicki in this past weekend's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, will not compete at Las Vegas.

Back in March, there were no part-time drivers in the Las Vegas race, making it the first race in the 77-year history of the Cup Series for which that could be said; all 36 full-time cars are driven by full-time drivers for the first time this year.

Legge's only ever Cup Series oval start prior to the Brickyard 400 came in her much-maligned series debut at Phoenix Raceway back in March, a debut which prompted fans to call for NASCAR to forbid her from competing in any Cup Series oval races for the foreseeable future.

She will certainly be hoping for something more along the lines of her impressive Indianapolis performance than her Phoenix performance this weekend, because her becoming a headline for the wrong reasons in a playoff race is the last thing that anybody in the fanbase (and the Cup garage) wants to see.

Tune in to USA Network at 5:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 12 for the live broadcast of the South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Catch all of the action with a free trial of FuboTV!