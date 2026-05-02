NASCAR Cup team dropping a car after 27th place finish

For the fourth time during the 2026 NASCAR season, Richard Childress Racing added the No. 33 Chevrolet for one of their O'Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers in this past weekend's Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

It was reigning O'Reilly Series champion Jesse Love who made his second start of the Cup Series season, and like he did at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), before teammate Austin Hill ran the two races at Phoenix Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, he finished 27th.

The team plan to field the No. 33 Chevrolet again for Love in at least one more race this year, and they plan to field it for Hill in at least three. However, their plans do not include this weekend's race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Richard Childress Racing back to two cars for Texas

The only two non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for Sunday's 267-lap Wurth 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, down from five at Talladega, are the No. 66 Ford and the No. 67 Toyota.

Chad Finchum is set to drive the former for Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) for the second week in a row, while Corey Heim is set to drive the latter for 23XI Racing for the third time this year and second in three races.

As for Richard Childress Racing, which have placed their focus squarely on full-time Cup drivers Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch this week, Love is set to return to the No. 33 car later this month for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while the remaining locations on Hill''s Cup Series schedule for this year have not yet been confirmed.

Hill is responsible for the No. 33 car's best and worst finishes of the year, having placed 21st at Phoenix and 33rd at Martinsville.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Wurth 400 from Texas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 3. Take advantage of a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!