NASCAR Cup team out at Kansas after worst finish in two years

Beard Motorsports have been involved in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2014, though because they failed to qualify on both occasions they made an appearance that season, they only made their first start in 2017.

Still, after more than a decade, they did something recently that they had never done before: compete in back-to-back races.

Beard Motorsports have been known for primarily competing in superspeedway races, with an occasional start at a non-superspeedway every so often. One of those non-superspeedway starts happened to come just one week after they competed at Talladega Superspeedway with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet.

At Texas Motor Speedway this past weekend, Jesse Love drove the No. 62 Chevrolet, marking the first time Beard Motorsports have ever competed in the Cup Series on consecutive weekends.

Beard Motorsports out, Jesse Love to RCR for Kansas

Love was unfortunately taken out in a late crash and scored in 31st place, giving the team their worst results since Austin Hill was taken out in a crash at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July 2023 and scored in 37th.

As of now, the team's only other confirmed start this season is set to come at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27. Jesse Love is set to drive the No. 62 Chevrolet in the Brickyard 400.

Love is also set to compete in this weekend's race at Kansas Speedway, but Beard Motorsports will not. Love is set to drive the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, the car in which he made his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway back in mid-April. He finished that race in 31st place, which is where he was scored at Texas after the crash.

The AdventHealth 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Kansas Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 11. If you have not yet had a chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!